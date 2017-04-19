Mobile, security tools among education tech favorites

IT pros in education rave about MDM, security, network monitoring wares



Credit: Vicki Lyons, Sara de la Fuente and Daniel Basile

In the school district of La Crosse, Vicki Lyons depends on mobile device management software from Jamf to manage the Wisconsin district’s fleet of iPads and MacBook Air devices. The Apple device management platform plays a key role in the district’s efforts to provide equitable access to technology to all of its students.

“We use Jamf Pro as our device management solution for our 1:1 iPad program district-wide. As a result, we are driving student success with iPads and meeting their individual needs via personalized learning — something we weren’t able to previously do,” says Lyons, technology service director for the School District of La Crosse.

“Giving each student an iPad has really made a difference in their lives, especially for those who didn’t previously have technology at home.”

Self-service features enable students to get their devices up and running in less than 20 minutes, Lyons says. “Once iPads are deployed, we’re able to collect dynamic inventory, reduce risks and protect resources, and ensure peace of mind with remote lock and wipe, automated patches, and reporting on backup status,” she says.

Being able to easily inventory, deploy and secure Apple devices also eases the management burden on IT: “Our district has grown the program from 3,000 to more than 8,000 iPad and MacBook Air devices — all without having to increase our technical staff,” Lyons says.

“Jamf Pro has made management of our Apple devices simple and secure. Most importantly, it’s helped us close the digital divide, and empower our students by providing them with digital equity in and outside of the classroom,” she says.

Lyons shared her experience with Jamf as part of Network World’s annual Fave Raves project, which asks IT pros to talk about their favorite enterprise tech products.

This year, a number of IT pros from the education industry weighed in on their must-haves. At Concordia University, Jonathan Mierow depends on Code42 CrashPlan to back up distributed end-user data.

“We needed a backup/DR solution that would be easy to deliver, maintain and administer. It's been the easiest deployment we've done for our university,” says Mierow, senior network administrator at the St. Paul, Minn., university.

CrashPlan simplifies the deployment of freshly imaged machines to Concordia faculty and staff if they have issues with broken hardware or malware, he says. “With Code42, the faculty and staff know they can restore their own data as they need it. This alone has reduced calls to our help desk, as well as instilled confidence in our end users that the IT department is providing the right tools to protect their data.”

