New Digital Capability Centre for manufacturing opens in Singapore

New centre will focus on Industrie 4.0 manufacturing capabilities, and feature workshops and hands-on experiences with digital solutions and technologies.



Credit: McKinsey & Company

McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm, has opened its Digital Capability Centre (DCC) in Singapore last Tuesday (11 April 2017) focused on Industrie 4.0 manufacturing.

A joint venture between McKinsey & Company, global technology provider PTC, and other technology companies, the DCC is set up as a learning factory to showcase the simulated operation of a mid-size gearbox company. The company is equipped with spare parts fabrication, gearbox design, assembly and engineering services. A production line maps factory-floor scenarios complete with multiple high-tech machines in a manufacturing environment, each with different controls and interfaces.

Visitors to the centre will have the opportunity to experience first-hand, digital solutions and technologies such as real-time diagnostic tools, big data analytics, predictive maintenance, digital performance management, 3D printing, and robots. PTC is providing its Internet of Things (IoT) technology platform to develop the integrated digital performance management and predictive maintenance showcase at the centre.

"Many companies are thinking about Industrie 4.0, but need help with implementation. The DCC helps companies realise the real value of digitised production," said Oliver Tonby, Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company in Southeast Asia, in a press release.

In addition, the centre provides workshops to help visitors enable a systematic and targeted approach to unlock value from Industrie 4.0. There will be sessions on how to address management challenges around employee empowerment and acceptance of the changes from organisational transformation.

"The DCC Singapore provides the perfect setting for manufacturing companies to begin their own digital transformation and we are extremely pleased that McKinsey & Company and PTC are working together to support Asia Pacific companies on their Industrie 4.0 journey," said Jason Dietrich, Senior Vice President for Global Manufacturing at PTC.

1