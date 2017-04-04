Optus beefs up connectivity and support for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Aims to deliver digital connectivity for 6,600 athletes, team officials, and media.



Optus Business managing director, John Paitaridis

Optus has inked a strategic partnership with the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation and Commonwealth Games Australia for the provision of communications infrastructure and managed services for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

As part of this partnership, Optus will deliver high speed telecommunications infrastructure to more than 30 Commonwealth Games venues, as well as the design and implementation of the Games Network, enabling connectivity for broadcasting, telephony, internet and cloud services across all games venues.

In addition, the telco will provide video and audio services at 23 broadcast locations.

Optus will also be providing a managed IP telephony solution for more than 2,200 on-site employees, a contact centre solution and 4G mobile services to allow the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation communicate and collaborate both in the planning period and during the event, which will take place across the Gold Coast, Cairns, Townsville, and Brisbane.

Optus Business managing director, John Paitaridis, said the company was selected via the competitive process as the strategic partner for the delivery of high speed connectivity and managed ICT services to the Commonwealth Games venues, enabling the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation team to work collaboratively at locations up to 1700km apart.

"Optus will be delivering an integrated communications solution to one of the biggest global events in 2018 and we are proud to be the official support network of the Australian Commonwealth Games Team. A project of this scale, size and importance requires fast and reliable communications," he said.

According to Paitaridis, Optus Business will deliver end-to-end network and ICT services to drive productivity and efficiencies in costs and support.

"We invest billions in our network and technology infrastructure across Australia every year, and we are committed to leveraging the breadth of our network and enterprise services to deliver experience for athletes, volunteers, media and fans at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," he added.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman, Peter Beattie, said Optus' experience in delivering "mission critical" communications infrastructure and "complex ICT projects" were vital in the delivery of the event.

"With 6,600 athletes and team officials in and around the field, track or pool, and 3,500 media covering all events, Optus technology will support the global broadcast and provide games communications for every heat, match and final across every event at GC2018," Beattie said.

"Our technology platform is complex, delivering a range of services across a large number of stakeholders and venues. It needs to be delivered on time, take advantage of efficient solutions and be consistently reliable.

"Optus understands the unique nature of delivering major events with multiple stakeholders to deliver innovative and dependable technology and communications solutions," he added.

Source: ARN

