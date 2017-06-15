Philippine government to arrest people spreading ISIS propaganda online

There is already one person who will be arrested on the ground of sedition, says DICT Secretary Rodolfo Salalima.

People who are spreading ISIS propaganda online will be arrested, said Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Rodolfo Salalima at the press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday (13 June 2017).

According to Salalima, there is already one person who will be arrested on the ground of sedition, but did not identify. He added his agency was also able to track more than one offenders on Monday night.

Salalima said the DICT is involved in stopping the spread of ISIS propaganda online, together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines. Last Friday (9 June), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) asked Facebook to take down more than 60 accounts, which they believed are linked and supporting the local terror group, Maute.

"[Once] they effect or commit cybercrimes, DICT [will] take over. Remember, rebellion, sedition are crimes under the old penal code. You do sedition, you incite people via cyber or via internet; I call it there is cyber rebellion. There is cyber sedition," said Salalima.