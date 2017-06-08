Print still pays: Konica Minolta scores $79 million Defence contract

Beats out Kyocera, Fuji Xerox and Ricoh for 2.5-year deal.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Australia has signed a massive print contract with the Australian Department of Defence worth more than $79 million.

The three-year and eight-month contract came into effect on 7 March and is the result of an agreement established using the Whole-of-Government Major Office Machines (MOMS) Panel II.

The arrangement with Konica Minolta Business Solutions provides equipment and support services enabling the procurement of, either outright or through a lease, network printers, Multi-Functional Devices (MFDs) and scanners, together with maintenance, support and consumables, excluding paper.

The Department told ARN that some of the services are provided automatically when a product is purchased and other services are optional. Optional services include installation, support, fleet management, consulting and training services.

The department currently has an existing fleet of print devices - which includes MFDs and single function printers - and employs "a number of key initiatives" to improve the management of the fleet and to reduce costs.

"It is envisaged that over time approximately 7000 print devices will be managed under this arrangement," the department said in a statement. "This figure includes a sizeable percentage of the existing Defence MFD fleet which will be moved to the new arrangement in order to generate substantial savings in operating costs," Defence said.

The Whole-of-Government MOMS panel II was first formed on 1 December 2016, and replaced the existing Equipment and Support and Managed Print Services Panels. Its purpose is to supply network printers, MFDs, scanners and support services.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Australia is a member of the panel, along with Fuji Xerox, Kyocera Document Solutions Australia and Ricoh Australia.

The initial MOMS arrangement, established by an open tender process, ran from April 2011 to 30 November 2016 for an initial five year term with extensions. The MOMS II panel commenced on 1 December 2016 and will run for four years with possible extension options of up to two years.

The department said no managed print services are available under the MOMs II arrangements and therefore no managed print services are a part of this new arrangement.