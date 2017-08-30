Uber back on the Philippine streets

After paying PHP 190 million fine to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Commuters in the Philippines can resume using Uber to hail rides.

The app-based transport network company has resumed its operations in the Philippines yesterday (29 August 2017) after paying the PHP190 million fine to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).



Screenshot from Uber Philippines Twitter account.

On 14 August 2017, Uber was ordered to suspend its operations for violating an LTFRB order dated 26 July 2017. The order demanded Uber to halt the acceptance of additional Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) and/or accreditation of the accounts.

In a report by Philippine News Agency (PNA), LTFRB said the fine will be remitted to the national treasury.

Aside from the PHP190 million penalty, Uber was also directed to provide PHP19.95 million financial assistance to all its affected 36,367 transport network vehicle services (TNVS) during the days they were not allowed to operate.