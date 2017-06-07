Vocus and Alcatel Submarine Networks finalise tech specs for Australia-Singapore cable

Final design lockdown agreed with ASN.



Vocus CEO, Geoff Horth

Vocus Group (ASX:VOC) and Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), part of Nokia, have finalised the technical specifications for the Australia-Singapore Cable (ASC) system.

The companies say this achieves the next major ASC project milestone and provides an optimised engineering scope to enable the system to move into full manufacturing mode at the ASN facility in Calais, France.

Specifically, the design confirms a four fibre pair system incorporating a minimum of 40Tbps of total system capacity and a branching unit to allow for a future connection of the trunk system to an existing Vocus cable landing at Port Hedland in Western Australia.

The design also confirms a branch to Anyer which provides for a higher capacity 150 x 100 Gbps per fire pair between Indonesia and Singapore and additional cable armouring in the Java Sea to provide increased protection and assurance over competing systems.

"We believe that the four fibre pair configuration establishes a major technical advantage over lower fibre count systems due to the underlying flexibility and reliability of this solution," said Vocus chief executive, Geoff Horth.

According to ASN president, Philippe Piron, ASN is seeing increasing demand for network diversity and importance of alternative routes in a globalised telecommunications infrastructure.

"This underlines the strategic nature of projects like the ASC system which provides a viable alternative southern route connecting Asia with North America," he said. "ASN is proud of being selected as a partner of choice in many of these initiatives, which confirm ability to provide superior technology and project build capabilities."

Australia's telecommunications infrastructure is heavily focused on cable landings located on the east coast of Australia and Horth added that ASC will rebalance the architecture of Australia's national information infrastructure and diminishes an historic reliance on Sydney as the default exit point for its international traffic.

"ASC will significantly leverage the Vocus national transmission assets from Perth to Sydney as well as providing direct connectivity to the markets of Asia for high speed, low latency and trusted services to our major trading partners."