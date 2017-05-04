Windows 10 S: It's for enterprise, too

Microsoft didn't say so, but analysts see opportunities for the OS spin-off in business.



Microsoft may have stuck to its script Tuesday when it unveiled a Windows 10 spin-off aimed at the K-12 educational market, but the new operating system will be enticing to businesses as well, analysts said today.

"They were very focused on Windows 10 S as an education play, but no question, this will also appeal to enterprises," said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies.

Microsoft yesterday announced Windows 10 S -- the "S" isn't a placeholder for something specific, the company maintained -- for school settings. The operating system is Windows 10, but comes with important restrictions, the most notable that users can only install and run apps from Microsoft's Windows Store. This summer, Microsoft will begin testing a version of its Office suite that will be available from the store in September.

"All the applications which teachers and students download come from the Windows Store, where they are first verified for security, and then locally they each run in a safe 'container,' ensuring consistent performance of the system," Terry Myerson, who leads Microsoft's Windows division, said in a post to a company blog.

The combination of Windows 10 S, device management software and new notebooks coming from hardware partners points a broadside at Google, its Chrome OS and Chromebooks. Those inexpensive laptops running Chrome OS have captured a majority of the U.S. educational market.

"Microsoft has been watching Google and Chrome very closely," said Ryan Reith of IDC, adding that he believes the campaign was years in development.

And Microsoft stayed on message yesterday during the long presentation that introduced Windows 10 S and a new Surface-branded laptop: The drumbeat of education, education and more education was never interrupted or misdirected.

Yet most analysts smelled enterprise potential for Windows 10 S, whether Microsoft would admit it or not.

"I think there's a real enterprise story there, frankly," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at Technalysis Research. "I think there are people in the enterprise who are looking for a cleaner system, one that runs only apps from a store. By going only with apps, it is more secure, which is hugely important to enterprise."

Others agreed, pointing out that the 10 S characteristics that Microsoft touted for schools -- Store-only apps, simplified manageability, faster boot times, longer battery life -- would be just as compelling for business.

"What makes Windows 10 S good for enterprise is that [the devices] can be cheaper, it's easier to manage and it's less prone to viruses," said Jan Dawson, principal analyst at Jackdaw Research. "There's a lot about it that has the same sort of benefits as an iPad."

