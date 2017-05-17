Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Yusen Logistics standardises global customer order fulfilment operations

Adrian M. Reodique | May 17, 2017
The company deploys Manhattan Associate’s SCALE solution to standardise its warehouse and distribution management.

Yusen Logistics - a provider of international freight forwarding, contract logistics, and transportation services - has standardised its global fulfilment operations using Manhattan Associates' SCALE solution.

"We chose Manhattan SCALE as our strategic fulfilment solution based on a number of factors including functionality, extensibility, ease and speed of implementation, global support capability and total cost of solution ownership," said Tony Gudger, CIO at Yusen Logistics Europe, in a press release.

The SCALE solution is being implemented on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. The solution enables the company to simplify order fulfillment, optimising how the orders are aggregated, picked and shipped.

Yusen Logistics said they also plan to implement the solution to its full range of local and global customer order fulfillment operations, which spans from small, single site distribution hubs to multi-site, multi-channel, high volume throughput supply networks.

"Yusen Logistics' customers across the globe are increasingly pressured to fulfil orders profitably across multiple sales channels and geographies while simultaneously maximising product availability and customer satisfaction. We are excited to provide the technology, services and support capabilities to drive the next phase of Yusen Logistics' global success story," said Henri Seroux, senior vice president at Manhattan Associates in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). 

 

