3 Chrome extensions that let you track to-do's from your browser

No more toggling between browser tabs for the tools you need. These extensions put everything you need on one page.

The first thing most of us do each morning when we sit down at our computers is launch a browser. A few apps have capitalized on this common routine by providing all all the productivity tools we need right in Chrome’s home tab. The following Chrome extensions can really streamline your workflow by either unifying all your favorite web services and apps into one webpage so you don’t have to toggle between multiple tabs all day, or by eliminating the need for many third-party tools altogether.

If you start each work day by launching a to-do list, a task tracker, and other productivity apps, Momentum can help streamline your routine. This Chrome extension replaces many of those individual apps with a personalized dashboard of productivity widgets right in a browser tab.

Momentum replaces your browser’s home screen with a customizeable productivity dashboard and keeps your main task for the day front and center.

Momentum replaces Chrome’s home tab with one featuring a to-do list, a customizable shortcut menu of links (including your email), a clock, and the local weather, all over a calming background photo. It also allows you to set a daily focus—which can be a task you need to finish, an affirmation, or a simple reminder—and keeps it front and center on the page for that day. The layout effectively removes distractions and keeps your most important tools at hand.

All Momentum’s elements can be tweaked to your liking, and you can extend its capabilities by upgrading to Momentum Plus for $2.50 a month. This allows you to add tasks from popular apps like Trello, Todoist, Wunderlist, and Google Tasks; use your own photographs as backgrounds; include to-do items in your daily focus; add your favorite inspirational quotes; and more.

If you prefer the simplicity of a prioritized to-do list, Jot may be more your speed. This austere app replaces your “new tab” screen with a beautiful background image over which you can enter your most important tasks. Each one is displayed in a nice big font for easy scanning.

Jot lets you create task lists right in a new Chrome tab.

If you don’t complete every task by the end of the day, don’t worry. The next time you open Chrome and launch a new tab, your list will appear as you left it. Just delete an item to check it off the list or hit the prominent Clear button to remove them all.

