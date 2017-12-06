Amazon Launches Amazon Prime in Singapore

For S$2.99 per month, members enjoy unlimited free shipping on millions of local and international items, Prime Video movies and TV shows, and video game benefits with Twitch Prime

Amazon today launched Amazon Prime memberships in Singapore. The latest foray into the local ecommerce pie follows its July 27th launch of Amazon Prime Now which introduced its two-hour delivery service using its Prime Now app. Amazon Prime is now available in 16 countries, including Singapore.

Amazon is offering a promotional 30-day trial membership fee of S$2.99 per month for a limited time at www.amazon.com.sg.

Singapore customers will enjoy Prime benefits including exclusive access to unlimited free international shipping on orders above S$60 on more than 5 million items from Amazon US - all available in the Prime Now App. In addition, members will enjoy unlimited access to popular and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals like the highly-anticipated second season of The Grand Tour premiering December 8, as well as other shows, movies and more on Prime Video. They will also enjoy access to gaming benefits with Twitch Prime, at no additional cost.

Key benefits in Singapore include: