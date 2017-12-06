Amazon Launches Amazon Prime in Singapore
Amazon today launched Amazon Prime memberships in Singapore. The latest foray into the local ecommerce pie follows its July 27th launch of Amazon Prime Now which introduced its two-hour delivery service using its Prime Now app. Amazon Prime is now available in 16 countries, including Singapore.
Amazon is offering a promotional 30-day trial membership fee of S$2.99 per month for a limited time at www.amazon.com.sg.
Singapore customers will enjoy Prime benefits including exclusive access to unlimited free international shipping on orders above S$60 on more than 5 million items from Amazon US - all available in the Prime Now App. In addition, members will enjoy unlimited access to popular and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals like the highly-anticipated second season of The Grand Tour premiering December 8, as well as other shows, movies and more on Prime Video. They will also enjoy access to gaming benefits with Twitch Prime, at no additional cost.
Key benefits in Singapore include:
- Unlimited free shipping in 7 to 9 business days on orders over S$60 from the Prime Now App on more than 5 million international products shipped from Amazon US. Products include a wide selection of top brands such as Leap Frog, Rubbermaid, Zojirushi, BCB Generation, The Children's Space, Pet Safe, Rebecca Minkoff, and Melissa and Doug.
- Amazon Prime Video: Members can stream or download popular and award-winning Amazon Prime Originals including Golden Globe-winner Mozart in the Jungle, Emmy-winner The Man in the High Castle, comedy series The Tick, Bosch, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan coming in 2018, and more, as well as other popular movies and TV shows like Fear the Walking Dead, Seinfeld, Justified, The Transformers franchise and Mission Impossible franchise. Prime members can watch anytime, anywhere through the Amazon Prime Video app on Android and iOS phones and tablets, select smart TVs, game consoles or online at www.PrimeVideo.com.
- Twitch Prime: Free in-game loot, like exclusive characters, boosts, and skins, in games including Blizzard Entertainment's Hearthstone, Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Origins, and Digital Extreme's Warframe, plus full games from indie developers. Members also receive a Twitch channel subscription every 30 days, as well as ad-free viewing, an expanded set of chat emotes and colors, and an exclusive chat badge, all available at twitch.amazon.com/prime.
