Brave browser bets on BATs to the web

The browser maker wants to put a price on online users' attention with Basic Attention Tokens as a substitute for traditional ads.



The builders of the Brave browser are trying to put a price on online users' attention with blockchain-based tokens that will be traded between publishers, advertisers and those willing to view ads.

The project, dubbed "Basic Attention Token" (BAT), will offer a substitute for traditional display advertising, claims Brave Software, the browser's maker as well as the force behind BAT.

"Digital advertising is broken," argued the BAT team on its website. "It is a market filled with middlemen and fraudsters, hurting users, publishers and advertisers." Brave aims to change all that with a new ad ecosystem that relies on trading of digital tokens.

"Advertisers will give publishers BATs based on the measured attention of users," the BAT team argued. "Users will also receive some BATs for participating. They can donate them back to publishers or use them on the platform."

Brave and BAT can make this pitch because the online advertising industry, and the sites that rely on ads for operating revenue, have come under pressure from ad-blocking technology, whether added to or baked into browsers, that means to scrub some or all ads from the web.

Brave scrubs sites of ads

Brave is a niche browser that before BAT was known for two things: First, development was led by Brendan Eich, creator of JavaScript, co-founder of Mozilla, and for an 11-day stint in 2014, Mozilla's CEO. Second, Brave's business model relied on blocking all ads, as well as ad trackers, shown by website publishers.

The latter got Brave the most attention when it debuted in January 2016. Brave's business model relied on scrubbing websites of ads and ad tracking, then replacing those ads with its own. The latter would be aimed not at individuals but at the anonymous aggregate of the browser's user base. If enough people gravitated to the browser, Brave said it would share its ad revenue with users and content publishers.

Brave's strategy raised hackles amongst publishers. Several filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in May 2016, alleging that Brave and others violated federal law prohibiting deceptive practices and those barring unfair competition. The newspapers objected to the idea that a micro-payment system -- like the scheme that Brave first floated, dubbed "Brave Payments" -- was a suitable replacement for existing ad revenue.

Brave Payments operated with the Bitcoin digital currency, and during a preview last year, were funded by users. Website publishers were to be paid from users' virtual wallets, and Brave was to take a 5% cut of each wallet.

BAT, however, will supplant that system this year, Brave said, in its roadmap for 2017 and beyond.

