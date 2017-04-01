eCommerce Tracker: Amazon to launch in Malaysia

Seattle-headquartered Amazon is launching local editions of its shopping platform in six Asian countries.

Screenshot - Apple Malaysia homepage

Seattle-headquartered Amazon will launch a Malaysian edition of its online shopping platform later this year in addition to five other Southeast Asian countries, according to its local affiliate partner meta-search website iPrice.



An official announcement from iPrice dated 1 April 2017, which also included the release of screenshots from Amazon.my, confirmed that millions of local and international products will be made available to Malaysians with same-day delivery service countrywide.



Local Amazon sites will launch in five other countries this year - Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam.



The announcement also said the new eCommerce platform in Malaysia will be guided by four principles: "customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking."



Local businesses are expected to benefit from Amazon's platform as well as other eCommerce initiatives such as the recent launch by the government of the Digital Free Trade Zone (DFTZ) helped by Alibaba's Jack Ma.

Screenshot - Sample product page

More details of Amazon Malaysia are expected to be announced at an AWS Summit in Kuala Lumpur on 18 April 2017.



The latest edition of this article is at Computerworld Malaysia.

