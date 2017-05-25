Google raises heat on Microsoft with new Chrome bundle for enterprises

Bundles browser, group policy templates and legacy browser switching tool.

Google on Tuesday rolled out an enterprise bundle that packages Chrome, management templates and an add-on for dealing with legacy sites and apps, building on the chokehold its browser has on the web.

The collection -- prosaically dubbed "enterprise bundle" -- includes a Chrome installer (in .msi format), the Legacy Browser Support (LBS) add-on, and a set of templates for applying group policies to Chrome within the company. It was essentially a convenience, since all its components have been available separately.

"The new bundle includes multiple tools in a single download that IT admins need for a simple, managed deployment," boasted Matt Blumberg, a Chrome product manager on Google's enterprise and education team, in a post to a company blog.

"Every couple of years, Google makes noise about Chrome in the enterprise," said Gary Schare, president of Browsium, a maker of browser management tools. Schare was formerly the head of product management for Microsoft's Internet Explorer (IE). "This looks like Google is trying to make Chrome a better citizen in the enterprise."

Schare applauded the group policy templates, noting that because Microsoft's own browsers, IE as well as Windows 10's Edge, have traditionally been the best equipped for enterprise management, any help from Google on Chrome would be welcome.

The LSB add-on has long been available from the Chrome Web Store, Google's authorized mart for browser extensions. Once configured by company IT administrators, LSB will automatically open IE11 when links clicked within Chrome lead to websites, web services or web apps requiring, for example, an ActiveX control or Java, neither of which Google's browser supports.

"When they're done with the legacy app and type in other URLs that are not specified by the admin, LBS will switch the user back to Chrome," Blumberg explained.

Browsium calls that "traffic routing," the purpose of the Redmond, Wash. firm's first app, Catalyst. Schare acknowledged that Google's free LSB is similar to Catalyst, but argued that the latter offers more granular control over what version of the IE rendering engine is called up in specific circumstances.

According to every available metric, Chrome is the most popular browser on the planet. Analytics vendor Net Applications, for instance, pegged its user share, a proxy for the percentage of the world's desktops that opened Chrome during April, at 59%, a record. As recently as a year ago, Microsoft's duo of IE and Edge topped the user share chart; Chrome's share exploded in 2016, largely because Microsoft gave users a Hobson's choice of upgrading to a newer version of IE.

