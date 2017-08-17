Kaspersky Lab hunts for most interesting internet mistake and faux pas in Asia

The Goondus Awards aim to remind users that they are not completely safe from cybercriminals and that they need to be vigilant, practice and maintain internet etiquette to protect themselves.



Credit: GraphicStock

Kaspersky Lab is looking for the most interesting on internet mistakes and faux pas in Asia that have led to some form of misfortune, in an effort to spread awareness on internet safety.

The public can submit their entries -- which must be based on actual events where a naïve or ill-informed Internet practice caused reputational, financial or property damage or loss for individuals -- to the Goondus Awards website.

The site will showcase submissions anonymously while being assessed by panel of judges. Participants with the winning stories will walk home with an iPad Mini or a tablet and even monthly prizes like a Kaspersky Lab premiums hamper.

"We want to educate people about safer internet behaviours and to showcase real world examples of missteps leading to some form of loss or damage," said Sylvia Ng, general manager for South East Asia at Kaspersky Lab.

"While some stories may be humorous and even incredulous, the repercussions and damage were real and in some cases severe. As our entries are entirely anonymous, we're encouraging a community led campaign to drive home the message that only safe practices will make the internet safer for users."

Besides real-life stories from the public, the Goondus Awards website will also feature tips and advice from cyber security experts and elaborations on the different types of scams such as internet love sex scams, credit for sex scams and phishing scams.