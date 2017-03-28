Malaysia second country in world to launch BBC Player

BBC Worldwide and Telekom Malaysia officially launch the player in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Photo- (From left) Ryan Shiotani, Vice President, Content at BBC Worldwide Asia; Myleeta Aga, SVP and GM South & South East Asia at BBC Worldwide; Jeremy Kung, Executive Vice President, New Media TM; Emily Wee, Vice President, Business and Media Operation, New Media, TM.

Malaysia is only the second country in the world to launch BBC Player, said representatives from BBC Worldwide and Telekom Malaysia (TM) during the official launch in Kuala Lumpur recently.



Jeremy Kung, executive vice president, New Media, TM, said BBC Player can now be used by customers of HyppTV, TM's IPTV service.



This move, which follows the Singapore launch towards the end of last year, will give Malaysian customers access to many of the BBC's programmes, through an authenticated multi-genre Subscription Video-on-Demand (SVOD) service via online, as well as via an app on their smartphones and tablets.



"Our latest partnership with BBC Worldwide to launch BBC Player will allow us to super serve our viewers with quality content from the BBC that they can watch anytime, anywhere, true to TM's promise of 'Life Made Easier'," Kung added.



Myleeta Aga, senior vice president and general manager of South Asia and South East Asia, BBC Worldwide, confirmed: "We are excited that Malaysia is the second country in the world to launch BBC Player. We are confident that BBC Player will also be a hit in Malaysia. Malaysians recognise and appreciate the premium content from the BBC, and our channels which are all available on HyppTV, are already very popular. Now, with BBC Player, we will be able to give Malaysians even more ways to watch their favourite content - as we deliver BBC's signature content seamlessly across our Malaysian customers' devices, deepening their overall entertainment experience."



The authenticated BBC Player app is available on Android and iOS. BBC Worldwide is the main commercial arm and a wholly owned subsidiary of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). In 2015/16 BBC Worldwide generated headline profits of £133.8m and headline sales of £1,029.4m and returned £222.2m to the BBC.



The latest edition of this article can be found on Computerworld Malaysia.

