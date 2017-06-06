Malaysia's iflix spreads net to Africa

iflix's rapid expansion notches up 23 territories, said iflix's Mark Britt, Co-founder and CEO.

Photo - Mark Britt, iflix Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Malaysia headquartered subscription video on demand (SVoD) provider iflix has now expanded into a third region - Africa - just two months after launching in MENA.



Mark Britt, iflix co-founder and chief executive officer said with the formation of iflix Africa, the company's global footprint now covers 23 territories and also makes iflix available to more than 500 million consumers across the African continent.



iflix Africa, which will be headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa and trade commercially as 'iflix', has launches planned in Nigeria, Ghana Kenya, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.



"The establishment of iflix Africa represents an incredibly exciting step in iflix's growth story," said Britt. "As Africa transitions from the margins to the mainstream of the global economy, there is a unique, 'once in a generation' opportunity to fundamentally shift the way a billion people consume and enjoy content. By 2020, Africa will have 720 million smartphone users. We aim to meet the entertainment needs of those growingly connected viewers."



Andre de Wet, iflix head of Africa, commented: "As the fastest-growing mobile market on earth, Africa is without question one of the world's most dynamic regions. We are thrilled to introduce our first-of-its-kind SVoD service here."



The commercial launch of iflix's SVOD service across SSA (sub-Saharan Africa) is planned over the second and third quarter of 2017.



[You may also like to read an exclusive interview 'Out of Africa: Security expert spotlights opportunities for Malaysia' ]



The latest edition of this article lives at Computerworld Malaysia.

1