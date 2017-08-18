Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Pencil Banner

Home » Internet »

Mozilla nears finish line for 64-bit Firefox transition

Gregg Keizer | Aug. 18, 2017
Mozilla now automatically delivers the 64-bit version of Firefox to Windows users with compatible hardware, the open-source developer said this week.

mozilla firefox primary
Credit: Rob Schultz 

Mozilla now automatically delivers the 64-bit version of Firefox to Windows users with compatible hardware, the open-source developer said this week. 

"Users on 64-bit Windows who download Firefox will now get our 64-bit version by default," Mozilla explained in a Monday post to a company blog.

The 64-bit version of Firefox 55, which Mozilla released on Aug. 8, is now installed by default on all 64-bit hardware running a 64-bit edition of Windows. The only other requirement is that the personal computer must be equipped with at least 2GB of RAM, or system memory.

A 64-bit browser on a 64-bit operating system can address more than the 4GB of memory available to a 32-bit application, letting users keep open hundreds of tabs, and run larger, more sophisticated web apps. Mozilla's rivals have offered 64-bit browsers for, in some cases, years. Google shipped a Windows 64-bit Chrome in August 2014 and one for macOS in November of that year, while Apple's Safari and Microsoft's Internet Explorer (IE) have had 64-bit editions on macOS and Windows since 2009 and 2006, respectively. Microsoft's Edge is 64-bit as well.

Mozilla's move was just the latest in a very long process to replace the older 32-bit Firefox with the more capable 64-bit version. Although Mozilla has long had 64-bit versions for macOS and Linux, it shelved work on one for Windows in November 2012, only to recant and restart the project a month later.

Mozilla previewed Firefox 64-bit on Windows in March 2015, and shipped a stable edition in December of that year.

A 64-bit Firefox has been increasingly important for Mozilla as more users switch to a 64-bit operating system, including Windows 10, which comes in both bit flavors.

Mozilla has not taken a final step to automatically migrate all eligible 32-bit Firefox users to the 64-bit browser, but plans to do just that in early October when Firefox 56 debuts. The same requirements - 2GB or more of RAM, 64-bit Windows 7 or later - will be used for the auto-migration.

Users, including those in managed environments, who do not want to be automatically upgraded to 64-bit Firefox this fall can opt out by setting a Windows registry key as outlined here.

Firefox users can still manually download a 32-bit copy of the browser from Mozilla's website (it's the link in the first column, the one marked simply "Windows").

 

Sign up for Computerworld eNewsletters.

FEATURED RESOURCES

CIO upfront: The compliance conundrum of digital transformation

Project management: 5 tips for managing your project budget

How to create a company culture that can weather failure

Estonia showcases the advantages of a digital society

GCIO Forum 2017: Public-private partnerships key enabler of digital governments

Why eSIM is crucial for managing IoT

Macao Water builds enterprise asset management system to improve productivity

HKU and Cyberport commit to building a digital tech ecosystem in Hong Kong

University of the City of Manila inaugurates technology and innovation centre

Sompo Insurance Singapore's chatbot help consumers make informed buying decisions

Malaysia's Open Data journey ramps up to Asean scale with new accelerator

With an eye on WCIT 2020 in Malaysia, PIKOM delegation supports global ICT gathering in Taiwan

'Let this be a warning,' says Malaysia enforcement director, seizes pirated Microsoft products

Another stride along digitisation highway for Malaysia's BP Healthcare

Enhanced security is just one reason behind refreshed mobile app, says Malaysia's Hong Leong Bank