Only 10 percent of Indonesians use the default browsers on their phones

According to nearly half of the internet users in the country, their default browsers are slow, consume a lot of data, and frequently crash.

About half (43 percent) of Indonesians are not satisfied with their default browsers because of slow browsing speed, high data consumption and frequent crashes, revealed Opera's Mobile Browser Satisfactory Index Survey.

According to We Are Social's 2017 survey, Indonesia is one of the top 10 countries that spend the most time online. Indonesian internet users spend about four hours per day browsing the internet on their smartphone mobile browsers

Only 10 percent of the young respondents (18-25 years old) that Opera surveyed said they use the default browsers on their smartphones.

Most (90 percent) of these users have decided to opt for third-party browsers for their convenience.

"The main reason why respondents are using other mobile browsers is because they prefer a browser which gives them ease of use and access to the internet," said Ivollex Hodiny, growth director of Asia, Opera Software. "This is quite important for them to choose a good browser because we found that about two-thirds of mobile internet users in Indonesia use their smartphone browsers more than eight times a day."

Accessing social media

Indonesian smartphone users mostly use internet browsers to search for information, read news and access social media.

Lifestyle (57 percent), health (52 percent) and education (50 percent) are three of the most popular types of information that respondents look for when using their smartphone browsers.

When asked about their most favoured browser feature, 45 percent of them cited data saving features over other features.

The survey also found that Indonesian males have a tendency to use mobile browsers more than females. The percentage of male users who browse eight times per day is higher than that for females, at 71 percent to 59 percent respectively.

"However, if we go into detail over the respondents' feedback, we will find out that male and female respondents actually have different interests in terms of the kind of information they seek," added Hodiny. "Our male respondents are interested in information related to sports, technology and health, while our female respondents seek information on lifestyle, health and entertainment/gossip."

