Singapore's sauce manufacturer goes online with NYP's help

Eight students from NYP are developing digital strategies for the 39-year-old family-run Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd.



David Sim (centre in blue)—Managing Director of Sim Soon Heng Pte Ltd —with his mother, Mrs Sim and son, working together with NYP students on a digital transformation journey for the local SME. Credit: NYP.

Singapore's traditional sauce manufacturer, Sim Soon Heng Cooking Ingredients Pte Ltd (SSH) is stepping into the digital world with the help of eight students from Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP).

The students from NYP's School of Business Management and Information Technology will develop digital strategies for the 39-year-old family-run business.

The students are developing an interactive website for SSH to widen their customer pool by helping the company move beyond selling sauces to restaurants and other food establishments.

They have also created a social media engagement strategy and will conduct data analytics. As such, when the online tools go live, the students will monitor market reactions in order to customise content that is more engaging and useful for targeted marketing campaigns.

"We have run our business in the same way for the last four decades. It is time to update. We believe the best people to help us do this are the youth. So we chose to work with NYP's students. They have been very professional helping us through this transformation," said David Sim, Managing Director, SSH.

SSH is the first small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) in Singapore to undergo digital transformation at NYP's Customer Experience and Analytics Centre (CEAC). The centre helps SMEs digitise their businesses through development and implantation of online strategies.

SMEs can also tap on CEAC to enhance customer experience through data analysis and relevant studies. Currently, the centre has three other clients, and more are expected to come onboard over the next few months, said NYP in a press release.

"Digitisation can be a long and formidable journey, especially for SMEs. The CEAC gives these smaller businesses the opportunity to take a less resource-intensive first step. These real-world experiences also give our business students an edge when they join the industry," explained Loh Chuu Yi, Director, School of Business Management, NYP.

