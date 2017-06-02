Skype's major redesign prioritizes helpful bots and a smart camera over traditional video chats

The new Skype will be pushed to Android first, not Windows.

Microsoft announced a major redesign of its Skype app on Thursday, helping users foster an improved social network of sorts among their best friends, while an army of helpful bots stands ready to offer recommendations and cat GIFs.

Skype hasn’t eliminated the ability to chat with your friends, and it’s actually enhanced it with a live camera feed and the ability to quickly share news and other information around your network. But among the first screens you’ll see is a new “Find” interface that taps into bots and other services to help you discover new information. And unlike releases past, the new Skype will first be pushed to mobile: specifically Android, with iOS arriving in a month’s time, then Windows to follow later.

The core of the new Skype's “intelligent communications experience” is a way to share your experiences with your closest friends, explained Amritansh Raghav, the corporate vice president of Skype. But the idea of a social network has expanded, he added. It includes your personal friends, but might also include a series of apps and businesses that you exchange data with regularly.

“We’ve allowed you to stay connected in expressive and fun ways, without the confinements of these other experiences,” Raghav said. “You can chat, create, and share in more expressive ways, and bring in tools and services. In order to do more, we’ve added in those experiences from the real world. And finally, we haven’t forgotten what Skype is: a great audio-visual experience, and it’s available on all the platforms that you need it to be.”

Skyope chats now allow for reactions.

Why this matters: According to Raghav, the new Skype represents the most significant update in more than a decade. Mobile communications has certainly evolved, with a new generation forgoing phone calls and possibly even texts to communicate on new services like Instagram. Can Skype bridge the gap between the older generation who grew up on voice and video calls, and reach those who prefer quick chats like Whatsapp? Microsoft’s making a huge bet that it can.

Intelligence built right in to the new Skype

The new Skype will probably remind you of other apps you’ve seen: Google Assistant, perhaps, or Allo. That’s because Microsoft has baked intelligence right in. Cortana will suggest in-chat responses to queries or comments your friends have sent you, just like Google’s app. But the new Skype really doesn’t seem to be as much about Cortana as it is around a network of bots and add-ins that can chat with you around specialized topics. Scoop provides snippets of news, for example, while a Weather add-in supplies a forecast.

1 2 3 Next Page