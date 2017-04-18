12 digital marketing and customer experience tips for success

Creating great customer experiences separates market leaders from the rest of the pack. Here are 12 ideas, best practices, strategies and words of advice for advancing your digital marketing efforts in the year ahead.

You put on a show in Vegas, you gotta give the crowd glitz. And that’s exactly what Adobe did with its recent Adobe Summit 2017, which featured a motivational talk from Peyton Manning, surprise appearances from Ryan Gosling and Penn & Teller, and Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon showing off her improv genius.

But marketers were there to learn, and the conference delivered on that front, too. Here are 12 digital marketing ideas, best practices, strategies and nuggets of wisdom shared during the summit.

1. Digital transformation is ‘all or nothing’

During the Summit’s keynote, Adobe CEO and President Shantanu Narayen addressed the pain points many organizations face today: The need to stay ahead of competitors, the struggle to achieve digital transformation, and, above all, the need to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“Just when we think we’ve figured out our strategies, new experiences and technologies emerge, creating more fear across industries than I’ve ever seen,” Narayen said. He cited Adobe, circa 2008, as an example of a company at a crossroads. At the time, “our growth was stagnating,” he said. Mobile was “upending” Adobe’s desktop software model. “We weren’t mission-critical to where our customers were heading.”

Adobe executives decided the company needed to transform from being “leaders in content creation” to “leaders in content creation and data,” including analytics, Narayen continued. “We moved from box software to monthly cloud subscriptions, and we had to earn that business every day. We persevered, experimented and evolved.”

Most every company has its version of that story today, or soon will. Narayen added: “Preserving the status quo is not a business strategy. Digital transformation is all or nothing.”

2. Customer experience is the new battleground

A brand that hopes to survive and prosper must transform into an “experience business,” where delivering an amazing customer experience is the top-line business goal, Narayen said. Creating great customer experiences separates market leaders from the rest of the pack, he added.

But becoming an “experience business” is by no means easy. Such a transformation creates “an all-hands-on-deck moment for companies,” said Brad Rencher, Adobe executive vice president and general manager of digital marketing, during the keynote. “It’s not just the charter of the marketing department. We’re all stewards of the customer experience.”

We’ve reached the point where customers dictate their relationship with brands, and not the other way around, as it once was, said Forrester analyst James McCormick in a separate session. “We’ve given customers many digital ways to engage with us, and they can engage with our competitors, too.” And they can easily move on to a competitor if their experience with your brand is unsatisfying, he pointed out.

1 2 3 4 Next Page