APJ businesses not investing enough in technologies for their workforce: Dell

Organisations in the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region are not investing enough in technologies to empower their workforce in the digital era, according to Dell's Workforce Transformation report.

The study is based on a survey of 327 IT and business decision makers in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

Six in 10 businesses in the region believe their existing technologies are able to meet their business goals. However, only 40 percent think their IT department provides them with the latest devices and technologies needed to help them reach those objectives.

"We are witnessing the digital-first mindset of customers permeating the workplace, and this requires IT and business leaders to embark on a workforce transformation strategy and provide employees with the devices and software that enhance their efficiency," said Niloy Mukherjee, Vice President for Product Marketing, APJ Client Solutions, Dell, in a press release.

"In order to stay ahead in this digital era, it is critical that organisations view workforce transformation as part of its overall digital transformation strategy," Mukherjee continued.

As such, Dell's report indicated that enabling the workforce with technology needs to be a deliberate strategy to promote high performance and excellence. However, businesses must first understand the decisive link among the employee experience, customer experience, and revenue growth.

Some organisations in the region fell short in their efforts to better understand the requirements of their employees and setting employee experience benchmarks. In fact, more organisations conducted periodic passive audits to measure employee experience (52 percent) than active methods such as end-user experience monitoring tools (34 percent) and surveys (20 percent).

Employees also want to work from multiple locations and use different devices, including their personal, thus demand for faster refresh cycles and corporate support for all their tools.

However, most of the polled IT and business decision makers (71 percent) considered the employees' demand for multiple operating systems, devices, and applications as a major security headache.

Apparently, only 43 percent of organisations have a remote device management security in place. Despite this, majority of the respondents (53 percent) expressed desire for a better remote IT support for the mobile workforce.

