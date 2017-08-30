Apple and Accenture partner to boost iPhone, iPad use at work

Accenture's partnership with Apple aims to help its clients make better use of iOS mobile devices for business uses, including connecting new apps to legacy back-end systems.

Global consultancy and business services firm Accenture unveiled a partnership with Apple designed to help businesses develop new applications and use cases for iPhones and iPads.

Accenture, which helps companies develop and deploy custom business apps, announced a new dedicated iOS practice within its Digital Studios in select locations around the world. Experts from Apple, including software and hardware developers, data architects and data scientists, will also be co-located in Accenture's iOS practice offices.

One reason Apple needs consulting partners like Accenture is that iOS-based mobile apps must connect to legacy back-end systems to access data. Apple will be making use of Accenture's systems integration expertise and its partnerships with software and networking providers such as SAP and Cisco.

Accenture said its new effort with Apple will help enable Internet-of-Things services featuring new tools, templates and pre-designed code to help clients take greater advantage of the data from IoT platforms in their iOS apps, "putting more power into the hands of workers."

It will also eventually spawn data migration services to help clients transfer their existing legacy applications and data to modern iOS apps.

Based on experience in developing mobile apps, "iOS is the superior mobile platform for businesses and are excited to be partnering with Apple," said Pierre Nanterme, Accenture's chairman and CEO.

While Accenture may be gushing over its new business partnership, Apple is by no means monogamous. It has already announced similar partnerships with Deloitte and IBM.

In fact, IBM reacted to the Accenture-Apple news today by by reaching out to the business press to remind them of its expanded partnership with Apple – announced in June.

IBM's deal with Apple also focused on the growing demand for mobile innovation in enterprises by creating cross-brand teams for designing iOS apps and services. IBM's partner locations currently include Atlanta, Cupertino, Toronto, Chicago and a MobileFirst for iOS Garage in Bangalore, India. It is also working on global hubs in Shanghai and Bucharest dedicated to the creation and delivery of apps across mobile platforms.

Apple CEO Tim Cook believes iOS devices have only begun to "scratch the surface" of what businesses "can do with our products."

Jack Gold, principal analyst with J. Gold Associates, agreed, adding that Apple only has about 5% of the desktop market, with Windows owning the lion's share. While Apple believes it has an enterprise play, in reality it has a strategy but no firm tactic for gaining a significant foothold in the enterprise market.

"So they really need partners like IBM, Accenture and HP," Gold said.

