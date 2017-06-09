CISOs should secure employees' home endpoints: Jagdish Mahapatra

New McAfee is adept to decode endpoint conundrum across networks of corporate and consumers, says Jagdish Mahapatra, APAC Channel Chief at McAfee.

McAfee is reborn as an independent company under TPG capital in April this year. The security landscape has changed much more than the company's major acquirer Intel six years ago. CSO India spoke to Jagdish Mahapatra, chief of Channel & Alliances - APAC, McAfee to gauge the company's outlook, channel blueprint, and technology roadmap to dominate the security world.

How does McAfee brand under new management compared when Intel acquired it in 2011?

Most parts of McAfee operated as an independent company under Intel. That matrix now might not change under TPG.Nothing much changes at the fundamental level as the current top management is led by CEO Chris Young. Our focus on connected security since a couple of years we believe is the future. We remain committed to the product strategy and technology roadmap but new McAfee will be more nimble and agiler.

When Intel acquired McAfee in 2013 the industry expected most of the security to move on the hardware (chip). That proposition wasn't wrong at that point of time. But the modern threat landscape has become so complex now that securing the chip or hardware does not fit the company's IT posture beyond a point. With the advent of cloud, that basic premise is being challenged as the endpoint cannot be protected in entirety on the network alone. Hence it makes more sense to run a company independently with a singular suite of security.

TPG has been aggressive on acquisitions in technology space. And McAfee is its biggest bet in the cybersecurity world and they are equally excited and extremely committed making it a big success.

McAfee (under Intel Security) shed few products lines eighteen months ago to concentrate on connected security and cloud. Any major changes in the company's focus today?

It is highly impractical for any IT infra to have different security products from one vendor. And those different products not talking to each other is another huge problem for CISOs. We took the big step to launch McAfee Data Exchange Layer (DXL) that unites disparate securitysolutions to elevate our 'connected security' vision to the new level.

OpenDXL launched by CEO Chris Young in October 2016 is open source messaging framework available for any developer to build linkages and share the platform to quickly integrate data for real-time security operations. OpenDXL positions McAfee very differently from other vendors as we have partners like Aruba, VMware and also security competitors that allows customers to share the intelligence they have invested in over time. McAfee is also an active partner of cyber threat alliance an initiative across the security companies and we are an active partner there.

Ransomware is a huge menace globally as there is no one fix solution with IPS, Firewall and other technologies. Building the security posture to fight ransomware is more of a technology, process and best practices by CISOs. We continue to evolve McAfee EPO platform and make it more open for 110 plus partners that includes many competitors.

1 2 3 Next Page