Cyclone expands All of Government offerings through Acer

IT hardware supplier strikes deal to provide full product suite to AoG participating agencies in New Zealand.

Cyclone has extended its device portfolio to All of Government (AoG) participating agencies, striking a partnership with Acer to bolster desktop, portables and Chromebook offerings.

Leveraging its strong education background, the hardware supplier will target schools and tertiary institutions as part of the expansion, boosting its current AoG portfolio in the process.

"AoG contracts take the hassle out of procuring goods and services to enable agencies to focus on achieving strategically important outcomes," Cyclone general manager of AoG Graham Prentice told Reseller News.

Specifically, the Acer range will include include Travelmate notebooks, Veriton desktops (modular and all-in-one), monitors and the Switch series of tablets, with the Acer Chromebook already part of the Cyclone AoG offering.

"The availability of the full Acer range of products via Cyclone, will now provide greater customer choice for rigorously tested, quality products with a very competitive pricing structure," Acer Computer country manager of New Zealand Cameron Anderson added.

According to Anderson, the education and commercial segments represent key markets for the vendor in New Zealand, with the Travelmate and Switch products aiming to challenge the status quo of incumbent providers.

"Providing technology solutions via Cyclone with full pre and after sales support and integration is important to ensure maximum benefits are gained from these exciting new devices," Anderson added.

Operating as an AoG IT supplier, Cyclone also providers value-added services via AoG including professional development for both Microsoft and Google eco-systems as well as a providing a Google Schools Solution around Chromebooks.

"The addition of Acer as a strategic vendor provides wider choice around computer options, a preferred option for all," Prentice added.