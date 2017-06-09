Do Aussies have the cultural edge in digital transformation?

A new study finds that culture is the number one obstacle to digital transformation globally. So how do we stack up?

A new global study from consultancy firm Capgemini has revealed that 62 percent of respondents see corporate culture as one of the biggest hurdles in the journey to becoming a digital organisation.

The study was conducted in March and April 2017, and covered more than 1,700 respondents in 340 organisations from the United Kingdom (UK), France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Netherlands, Spain and the United States (US).

While Australia was not included in the study, local partners believe that, as a country, we may be well ahead of the cultural pack.

Further, the study stated that, while 40 per cent of senior-level executives believe their firms have a digital culture, only 27 per cent of the employees surveyed agreed with this statement.

The survey asked respondents to assess their companies' digital culture based on seven attributes: their collaboration practices, innovation, open culture, digital-first mindset, agility and flexibility, customer-centricity and a data-driven culture.

Insights gathered from the report and through a series of focus interviews helped to identify some of the reasons behind this digital culture gap including senior leaders failing to communicate a clear digital vision to the company, the absence of digital role models and a lack of KPIs aligned to digital transformation goals.

Capgemini head of digital services, Cyril Garcia, said digital technologies can bring significant new value, but organisations will only unlock that potential if they have the right sustainable digital culture ingrained and in place.

"Companies need to engage, empower and inspire all employees to enable the culture change together; working on this disconnect between leadership and employees is a key factor for growth," she said. "Those businesses that make digital culture a core strategic pillar will improve their relationships with customers, attract the best talent and set themselves up for success in today's digital world."



The Missing Link CEO, Alex Gambotto, told ARN that culture definitely influenced technology buying decisions and digital transformation and thus investment in culture was something Australian institutions were, by and large, on top of.

"Culture can be a roadblock, but it is quite rare these days. Most people understand that convergence of technology is a fact of life and that, for the most part, it is beneficial," he said. "The majority understand that it lowers costs and increases productivity. The time it takes to hit return on investment with infrastructure projects is becoming shorter."



Gambotto added that witnessing success of digital projects increases the appetite for change in general.

