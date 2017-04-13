Less than 14 percent of APAC organisations have an optimised strategy for digital

Results in disjointed customer experience, which affects revenue, according to Dimension Data's study.

Asia Pacific (APAC) organisations are not successful in implementing effective digital strategies, according to a new research published by Dimension Data.

Due to this reason, the customer experience (CX) solutions of these organisations are becoming disjointed.

Dimension Data's Global Customer Experience Benchmarking Report is based on a survey of 1,351 organisations across 80 countries in APAC, Australia, the Americas, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. 237 out of the polled organisations were from APAC.

The research found that less than 14 percent of APAC organisations had an optimised strategy for digital business in place. More than 44 percent of them don't have a plan at all, or are at best, in the process of developing one.

CX was found to be a major benefit of digital transformation, with more than 88 percent of APAC respondents claiming to have experienced an uplift in revenue as a result of improved CX.

Despite the importance of CX, less than half of them (40 percent) have appointed a board level executive who is responsible for it.

The study also revealed that customers today have a choice of nine channels with which to engage with organisations. This number will rise to 14 by 2018, and one of the channels will be chatbots/virtual assistants.

As such, APAC research participants forecast increases in assisted-service volumes (76 percent), a rise in fully automated digital contacts (76 percent), and overall interactions to grow (69 percent).

"Pioneers of the digital age have reimagined business models and processes that have changed customer behavior, and the choices organisations make with their CX and digital strategies will define the future success of their organisation," said Harold Thng, Director - Customer Experience, Dimension Data Asia Pacific.

