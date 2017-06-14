Software AG taps former Quest Software exec to lead A/NZ

Brenton Smith joins from regional role at former Dell subsidiary.

German software and consulting company, Software AG has appointed Brenton Smith as the new head of its Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) business.

The company said Smith will oversee its operations in the local market "with a focus on expanding its customers' success and generating new business for the company's Digital Business Platform portfolio of solutions."

Smith replaces Gordon Gakovic who left the company in January this year and is now A/NZ country manager at Tenable Network Security

"This is a very exciting time to be joining Software AG as the company builds on the momentum of its successful market adoption of its digital business platform," Smith said.

"I look forward to engaging with our customers and partners in Australia and New Zealand and working with the entire Software AG team to successfully execute its new go-to-market strategy."

Smith joins the company from former Dell subsidiary, Quest Software, where he was in charge of the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region. As reported by ARN, the company was hit by a double executive departure in February when Smith and A/NZ managing director, Klasie Holtzhausen, left within weeks of each other.

Prior to his time at Quest, Smith spent four years at Symantec, initially in a regional channel role and then as the head of the cyber security vendor's A/NZ operations.

He has also spent time at CA Technologies, Business Objects, Siebel Systems and Brightstar Information Technology Group.

"I am delighted to welcome Brenton to Software AG," Software AG senior vice president, APJ, Mike Saxton, said. "The breadth and depth of his 20-year experience in enterprise software and the Communications Technology (ICT) industry coupled with his customer centric mindset will be instrumental in accelerating the adoption of our Digital Business Platform.

"His skills in building and leading world-class sales teams will be invaluable as we grow our market share in Australia and New Zealand."