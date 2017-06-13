The No. 1 small place to work in IT: Axxess

Challenging work, supportive colleagues and a culture that prioritises collaboration keep IT professionals engaged at this fast-growing startup.



Credit: Axxess

Andrew Sumido was used to hearing on a regular basis from headhunters looking to entice him away from his job as a senior .NET engineer. So he didn’t give it much thought when a recruiter messaged him about a position at Axxess, a Dallas-area provider of cloud software and services for healthcare organizations.

Sumido’s interest quickly spiked when he checked out the firm’s website.

“They presented themselves as a technology company in the healthcare space, which impressed on me that engineering is a top priority for the organization,” Sumido says. “It was somewhere where I felt I could have a lot of impact. It looked like an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up.”

Sumido, 35, started at Axxess in August 2015, within weeks of getting that first message. He says the company has delivered on his high expectations, providing him with challenging work, supportive colleagues and a culture that encourages innovation.

“There’s freedom in how we can solve problems, there’s freedom in experimenting with new technologies, and I find that really refreshing,” says Sumido, now a senior web engineer and lead of the revenue cycle management team.

Sumido isn’t the only one impressed by the fast-growing firm, which earned the top spot among small organizations in Computerworld’s annual 100 Best Places to Work in IT for 2017, the same rank it captured last year. Axxess also ranked No. 1 for career development and No. 1 for employee retention among all 100 Best Places for 2017.

Employees praise the company’s commitment to professional development, technological innovation, employee empowerment and work/life balance, and they rally behind its mission to deliver products that improve patient outcomes.

“We foster a culture of collaboration and working together as a team to solve problems,” says Melody Lenox, who, as vice president of operations, oversees human resources. The company reinforces this culture, she says, with its mantra, “The best idea wins.”

Companywide meetings, held Monday and Wednesday mornings and led by various departments — such as engineering, support, or sales and marketing — further that ideal of collaboration, Lenox says.

“With our rapid growth, the meetings are a great way for new hires to quickly become familiar with all aspects of our business, but it is also an intentional way to eliminate silos and keep everyone abreast of the latest developments,” Lenox says. “Every meeting will get questions and comments from throughout the company, and it’s obvious that everyone feels comfortable in sharing insights and asking questions to better understand our business.”

A tech-first company

Axxess started in 2007 as a consulting firm specializing in the home healthcare industry. It moved into high tech the following year, when it built its Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) software to support the billing needs of home health organizations. Today it has multiple products and provides integrated software for home health agencies. Axxess now employs about 250 people, 75% of whom are technology workers.

1 2 3 4 Next Page