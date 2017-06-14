8 business card apps for smartphones: Scan 'em and store 'em

Tired of losing business cards? With these apps, your smartphone can do the heavy lifting.

If you're like me, here's what happens after a business event: You collect a pocket full of business cards, but never have a chance to enter the pile of cards into your contacts. A week later, you need to get back to one of the contacts and have to start searching through the piles. Isn't there a better way?

Turns out that yes, there is. Rather than muddle through the manual labor of typing in each card's contact info, let your smartphone do the heavy lifting for you. Business card scanning apps take your cell phone's rear-facing camera and put it to work as a scanner. These apps typically take a photograph of the card and perform optical character recognition (OCR) on the image to translate the contents to editable text. They then add that info to the app's own database, to your smartphone's contacts listing or both. Most of these apps will also retain the original image for reference.

We tested seven apps that are available on both Android and iOS, and looked at both the free and paid versions where available. (An eighth app, FoxCard, is a popular newer addition, but it hasn't been tested like the other seven.) I used a set of 12 business cards chosen specifically to "torture test" the capabilities of the apps, including cards with high visual design or glossy finishes; one with white text on a dark background; and several international cards (from Belgium, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan and Portugal).

I performed most of the tests using a Samsung Galaxy S4 Android smartphone. However, because the interfaces of Android and iOS apps often aren't similar, I tried some with an Apple iPhone 4 and an iPad as well.

Another caveat: Not only can Android and iOS versions of the apps differ, but there are dedicated tablet versions of some apps. In some cases you might get extras -- for example, ScanBizCard's HD Business Card Reader costs $9.99 on iOS and also includes a year of the company's WebSync service, which normally costs $10; as of this writing, WebSync was not included with the version for Android devices.

As always, the trick lies in picking the right app to do the job.

ABBYY has been being doing optical character recognition software for years on the Windows side. So it comes as no surprise that the company's Business Card Reader software is among the best options available for iOS or Android -- especially if you want a robust app with support for Salesforce exports.

The free version is severely limited: It will save only the name and one phone number for a given contact. That makes the free version good only for vetting -- if you like the app, then skip right to the paid version. For iOS users, a Professional version is also available, which allows unlimited data export to the Salesforce CRM (users of the regular versions need to buy a separate subscription for that feature).

