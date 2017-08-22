Android 8 Oreo is here: What's new, what's changed, and what's awesome

Everything you need to master the latest major release of Android.



Credit: Google

Get your phones ready because Android Oreo is finally here. (That’s right, it’s called Oreo, not Orangina.) After months of betas, an eclipse-themed countdown, and the usual rampant naming speculation, Google has lifted the veil of secrecy from Android O’s full name, and we can start looking ahead to what confectionery Android P will adopt. (My money’s on Petit Four.)

But its name isn’t the only thing that’s sweet about Android 8. While it might not be as jam-packed with features as other Android releases, Android Oreo has plenty of features that make it a must-download, from picture-in-picture to notification changes that will help you keep annoying alerts at bay. So bring your sweet tooth because there’s a lot to digest.

Android 8 Oreo update FAQ

Can I install it on my phone?

As with any new Android release, the devices on which you can install Oreo on day one are extremely limited. Here’s the list:

Other than those devices, you’ll need to wait for manufacturers and carriers to begin rolling out their own versions of the OS. On the plus side, Google says it’s working with its partners to deliver Android 8 to phones “by the end of this year.” These manufacturers include Essential, General Mobile, HMD (Nokia), Huawei, HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Samsung, Sharp and Sony. However, you’ll likely still need a handset released in late 2016 or newer.

OK, I have one of the supported phones. How do I get the update?

Once the Android Oreo update is ready for your phone, you’ll receive a notification of a pending system update. Tap it and you’ll be taken to the Settings app where you can proceed to download and install it. If by chance you want to install the update manually, you can find the factory images for Pixel and Nexus devices here.

Do I need to unenroll from the beta program first?

Nope, there’s no need to do that. Even though your phone will continue to say you’re enrolled in the beta program, once you get the update, you’ll still be running the final version of Android Oreo, just like everyone else. And as new betas land for 8.1 and beyond, you’ll be among the first to get them, too.

Won’t Project Treble help me get updates quicker?

Project Treble is more of a foundation for the future than a current user feature. Designed to make it easier for manufacturers to deliver timely updates, it will presumably mean that your Galaxy S and LG G phones won’t have to wait as long to get the latest version for Android. However, it’s probably not going to affect the speed of Android 8 updates.

