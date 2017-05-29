Android device updates: It's finally time for Android Wear 2.0 on the Moto 360 second-gen

Verizon's Asus ZenPad Z8 is the latest Android tablet to get its taste of Nougat after a rather lengthy wait.

The rollout of Android Wear 2.0 has been frustrating for many. The Huawei Watch just got the new OS a couple of weeks ago, and now it’s finally time for the second-generation Moto 360 to get Wear 2.0 as well.

Android Wear 2.0 had already been delayed from its initial projected launch of late 2016, so those with an existing watch have had an exercise in patience.

Here are all the details about this week’s updates.

Android Wear

Moto 360 (second generation): Motorola took to Twitter to share the good news that Android Wear 2.0 was finally ready. If your watch hasn’t pinged you about it yet, hit the update button in the settings to see if it’s ready.

There’s bad news, however, for those who have the Moto 360 Sport. Another tweet from Motorola said there “no timing to share” as to when it will receive the update.

Verizon

Asus ZenPad Z8 Tablet: Carrier-branded tablets usually aren’t lighting-fast about updates, and this one is no exception. Android Nougat is coming nearly eight months after it was released. Verizon says the update brings all those Nougat features like split-screen mode and better battery life, so check for an over-the-air update.

1