Apple gives productivity booster shot to iPad Pro

Makes stronger case that detachable works as a computer, say experts.

Apple this week bolstered its claim that the iPad Pro can perform as a personal computer by announcing significant changes to iOS 11, the mobile operating system upgrade slated to ship this fall, analysts said today.

"They don't need to convince anybody, not when you look at what iOS 11 will be delivering," said Carolina Milanesi of Creative Strategies, when asked why Apple did not restate its "iPad is a computer" message from the stage of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) Monday. Milanesi ticked off examples of the upcoming iOS 11 features she sees as helpful in improving the iPad Pro's position as a computer: "[The] Files [app], drag-and-drop, multiple windows...and there's a lot more there from a usability standpoint that makes you believe you can do this."

On Monday, Apple executives used the opening keynote of WWDC to run through the highlights of iOS 11 -- now in the hands of developers -- and introduce a 10.5-in. iPad Pro replacement for the smaller 9.7-in. model. The 10.5-in. iPad Pro features nearly 20% more screen real estate, Apple boasted, enough room for a full-sized on-screen keyboard.

But company officials refrained from repeating CEO Tim Cook's assertion of a year ago that the iPad Pro makes "the ultimate replacement device for customers switching from PC notebooks," or a 2016 TV ad's tagline of, "Imagine what your computer could do ... if your computer was an iPad Pro."

To Milanesi, doing so would have been redundant because the remaining barriers blocking acceptance of Apple's argument are psychological, not rooted in what a detachable -- and in this case the detachable that is the iPad Pro -- can do. She labeled the iPad Pro -- of both sizes -- when equipped with iOS 11 as a "very powerful device" that "can replace a PC" as soon as the user realizes resistance to the idea was "all mental."

"People need to let go of what a PC looks like," she urged.

Some are. According to researcher IDC, detachable tablets -- devices like the iPad Pro and Microsoft's Surface Pro, which offer keyboards that separate from the screen -- have been the fastest-growing segment of the global personal computing device market, and will continue to dominate on growth rate. While detachables accounted for just 5% of all devices in 2016, last month IDC forecast that the category will represent 26% by 2021.

But other analysts' reading between the lines differ from Milanesi's.

"Apple has to be careful," said Jan Dawson, principal analyst with Jackdaw Research, as he noted that along with the iPad Pro and iOS 11, the Cupertino, Calif., company trumpeted new iMac desktop computers and the upcoming macOS High Sierra. "You'll never see [Apple] use the argument that [the iPad Pro is] the end all and the be all. Instead, they'll keep improving each device [Mac and iPad]."

