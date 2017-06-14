Dimension Data leverages Cisco to launch dedicated Apple practice

Solutions provider expands Cisco partnership to drive iOS adoption across the enterprise.

Dimension Data has launched a dedicated Apple practice across the world, with the solutions provider leveraging its Cisco partnership to drive deeper levels of iOS adoption across the enterprise.

Built to capitalise on the tech giant's recent push into the corporate market, the new service aims to simplify the secure deployment and management of iOS devices, allowing businesses to access enterprise-grade apps and data across Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch.

Specifically, the offerings will address configuration, control, support, and security, while including support from installation throughout the life of the product.

Building on the systems integrator's global partnership with Cisco, the practice will also provide strategic consulting, implementation, full management, alongside support for a wide range of enterprise solutions, including video and collaboration solutions on iOS.

In essence, the practice will leverage the recent partnership between Apple and Cisco, which optimises iOS devices and apps on Cisco networks.

"We understand that our clients need a strategic approach to mobility - one that merges the world's best user experience through Apple devices with full enterprise capabilities," Dimension Data group executive of customer experience and collaboration Joe Manuele said.

"As a global systems integration partner for Apple, our services and dedicated practice will free companies from integration and management complexities so they can focus on their business and unleash the full potential of the mobile enterprise."

Manuele said the practice will include a worldwide team of network and systems engineers, client service and support teams, while being able to tap into the "full guidance and support" of Apple's technical experts.

In addition, other Dimension Data enterprise mobility services will include resale, configuration, provisioning, logistics and help desk support.

"Ongoing device management for a wide range of functions will also be provided from application provisioning and reporting to device repair and mobility analytics," Manuele added.

To supplement the launch, Dimension Data will also open a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the US, designed to showcase Apple products and demonstrate Apple and Cisco solutions.

According to Manuele, additional CoE locations will open as part of a phased rollout globally.