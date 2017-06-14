Subscribe / Unsubscribe Enewsletters | Login | Register

Google makes the best Android apps easier to find with Android Excellence

Michael Simon | June 14, 2017
Google's chosen few will be displayed prominently in the Play Store.

Google wants you to find the best apps faster, so it's introduced a new section to the Play Store called Android Excellence. The banner on the Editor’s Choice page will spotlight apps and games that “deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization.”

Last month, Google spotlighted the winners of its second annual Google Play Awards. Several of the apps are, not surprisingly, represented on the Android Excellence page. Google says this list will be updated quarterly with hand-picked selections from its editorial team. Check out the first round of apps and games below:

Android Excellence Games

 

 

