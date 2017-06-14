Google makes the best Android apps easier to find with Android Excellence
Google wants you to find the best apps faster, so it's introduced a new section to the Play Store called Android Excellence. The banner on the Editor’s Choice page will spotlight apps and games that “deliver incredible user experiences on Android, use many of our best practices, and have great design, technical performance, localization, and device optimization.”
Last month, Google spotlighted the winners of its second annual Google Play Awards. Several of the apps are, not surprisingly, represented on the Android Excellence page. Google says this list will be updated quarterly with hand-picked selections from its editorial team. Check out the first round of apps and games below:
- AliExpress by Alibaba Mobile
- B&H Photo Video by B&H Photo Video
- Citymapper by Citymapper Limited
- Drivvo by Drivvo
- drupe by drupe
- Evernote by Evernote Corporation
- Hotel Tonight by HotelTonight
- Kitchen Stories by Kitchen Stories
- Komoot by komoot GmbH
- Lifesum by Lifesum
- Memrise by Memrise
- Pocket by Read It Later
- Runtastic Running & Fitness Tracker by Runtastic
- Skyscanner by Skyscanner Ltd
- Sleep as Android by Urbandroid Team
- Vivino by Vivino
Android Excellence Games
- After the End Forsaken Destiny by Nexon M Inc.
- CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars by ZeptoLab
- Golf Clash by Playdemic
- Hitman GO Square Enix Ltd
- Horizon Chase – World Tour by Aquiris Game Studio S.A
- Kill Shot Bravo by Hothead Games
- Lineage Red Knights by Ncsoft Corporation
- Nonstop Knight by flaregames
- PAC-MAN 256 - Endless Maze by Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe
- Pictionary by Etermax
- Reigns by DevolverDigital
- Riptide GP: Renegade by Vector Unit
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes by Electronic Arts
- Titan Brawl by Omnidrone
- Toca Blocks by Toca Boca
- Transformers: Forged to Fight by Kabam
