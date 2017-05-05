How to share Apple Clips with Android users

Apple Clips is only available on iOS, but your friends are not.

Apple has launched its new short video creation app Clips to take on the likes of Snapchat and Instagram. At the moment it's just for users of iPhones and iPads, but that doesn't mean that with friends and family on Android devices have to miss out on all the fun. We show you how to share Apple Clips with Android users.

What is Apple Clips?

This new app allows users to record short videos, insert still images, add text and voice overs, all easily and with surprisingly cool results. Once you're done you can share these on Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and other messaging platforms.

It's very similar in feel and approach to Snapchat (as you can see from the comparison guide Clips Vs Snapchat our sister site Macworld has already put together) as well as both Instagram and Facebook Stories.

For a more detailed look read Macworld's How to use Apple Clips feature.

Sharing Apple Clips with Android users

If you've created a Clip that you want to share then it's easy to get it out into the world. Clips doesn't have its own social media platform in the way that Snapchat, Instagram, or Facebook do, so it's designed to post to all of these sites and more.

Using email

Open the Clip you want to share then tap the icon in the bottom right corner that looks like a square with an arrow pointing out of the top. This will open a menu from which you can choose how to send the Clip.

One of the best ways to share with Android users is via the Mail option. Tap this and the Mail app will open automatically with the Clip file already attached. Now you just need to enter the address of your recipient, add a subject line, and tap the Send button in the top right corner.

The video is in a .mov format so it should be easy for your Android wielding chums to open the email, tap the Clip, and watch your creation unfurl before them.

Using Messages

Messages is the Apple default text app, but as you'd expect it's also able to send items to Android phones. In the same way that's described above for sending an email, open the share menu and then select Messages. Enter the number of the Android phone, add a quick message, then tap Send.

Using WhatsApp

One of the most popular cross-platform messaging apps in WhatsApp. This makes it a fine candidate for sharing Clips to your Android brethren. Simply open the share menu as stated above, tap Import with WhatsApp, then select a recipient from your contacts and tap Send.

