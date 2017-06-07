iPad Pro: The all-new 10.5-inch model in detail

Apple continues to expand its iPad Pro lineup with new 10.5-inch display and an update to its original 12.9-inch model.



New size, faster chips, and more storage. That’s just a little of what you can expect from Apple’s new iPad Pro lineup unveiled during the WWDC keynote on Monday.

In addition to upgrading its 12.9-inch iPad Pro (which originally launched in 2015), Apple released a new 10.5-inch model that replaces the 9.7-inch iPad Pro (which launched in 2016). We spent some hands-on time with the latest iPad Pro after the WWDC keynote—you can read all about it and learn more about how augmented reality for iOS works over here. Here’s what you need to know about the refreshed models, including all the new features, upgrades, and specs.

New 10.5-inch model

Apple introduced a new iPad Pro size: 10.5 inches. This model replaces the 9.7-inch iPad Pro that was released in 2016. The 10.5-inch model has a screen that’s 20 percent larger that its predecessor, and thanks to reduced bezels and borders, it still weighs about one pound. The new display size makes it possible for this new iPad Pro to accomodate a full-sized digital keyboard, as well as a full-sized Smart Keyboard accessory.

iPad Pro prices

10.5-inch iPad Pro:

$649 for 64GB, $779 for 64GB + Cellular,

$749 for 256GB, $879 for 256GB + Cellular

$949 for 512GB, $1079 for 512GB + Cellular

12.9-inch iPad Pro:

$799 for 64GB, $929 for 64GB + Cellular

$899 for 256GB, $1029 for 256GB + Cellular

$1099 for 512GB, $1229 for 512GB + Cellular

Colors

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes in silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is available in silver, space gray, and gold.

Display specs

The iPad Pro models continue to sport a Retina display but with a new trick up its sleeve. Apple has added a new feature called ProMotion which doubles the display refresh rate from 60hz to 120hz. ProMotion also helps to automatically adjust this refresh rate depending on how you’re using the iPad Pro, as a way to conserve battery life.

In addition, the iPad Pro has anti-reflective coating so the display is more visible outdoors. Plus, they also have True Tone capabilities that automatically adjust the white balance to match the surrounding light. This makes for a more natural display.

Performance specs

The iPad Pro models come equipped with the top-of-the-line A10x fusion chip, plus a six-core CPU (three high performance cores and three high efficiency cores) and a 12-core GPU. This gives the new iPad Pro models 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster graphics performance than previous Pro models with the A9x chip.

Battery life

Despite improvements in speed and performance, Apple says that the 10.5-inch and the 12.9-inch model will both deliver up to 10 hours of battery life, or 9 hours if using an LTE model on a cellular connection.

