iPhone 8 rumors: Delayed production schedule could result in blockbuster holiday sales

Rumors are already swirling about the “revolutionary” 2017 iPhone. Here’s all the latest.

Poor iPhone 7, only halfway through its first year and already totally overshadowed by whatever is coming next. After all, 2017 marks the iPhone’s 10th birthday, so Apple is reportedly gearing up to make its anniversary edition extra special.

We’ll keep track of the latest rumors and how plausible they are, and we’ll put them in one spot (this one!) so you can pop on over whenever you want to read the latest.

If you passed on the iPhone 7 to wait for the iPhone 8—or the iPhone 7s or whatever name Apple decides to use—it sounds like the next phone could be the design refresh you were waiting for. Just don’t expect the headphone jack to return.\

What's the latest?

The rumor: The 3D Touch feature on the iPhone 8 has been a real pain for Apple. According to AppleInsider, Apple is still trying to get 3D Touch to work properly on the iPhone 8, and that this will push production schedule to October or November. In addition, Apple is reportedly paying more than double to get 3D Touch on the iPhone 8. AppleInsider previously reported that TPK Holdings is charging between $18 and $22 ti implement 3D Touch on the OLED iPhone 8. The same company currently charges between $7 and $9 per current iPhone. The price increase stems from the fact that implementing 3D Touch on an OLED display requires putting the sensors between a “glass sandwich.”

Plausible? Even if the iPhone 8 doesn't come out until way later this year, Apple shouldn't be too worried. And new souped-up iPhone would be perfect for the holiday shopping season, and investors are already drooling about the higher demand that it could trigger. It's also definitely possible that Apple has come across some hidden costs producing the all-new iPhone 8, especially since this is the first time the iPhone-maker has developed an OLED display. The iPhone 8 is already rumored to command a higher price tag, so even if it has to pay more to provide the same features, its margins will remain intact.

So when will it come out?

The rumor: There are conflicting theories regarding the iPhone 8’s launch window. Some have speculated that Apple may miss the traditional September launch window because a lot of custom-ordered parts, including pieces for the display, wireless charging, and printed circuit boards, won’t be ready by September, according to the latest findings from Nikkei Asian Review. The iPhone 7s models are expected to come out on schedule, however.

In this report, an analyst from research company IHS Markit confirmed that Samsung is now the exclusive OLED supplier for the new iPhones, since Samsung specializes in manufacturing curved smartphone displays. However, the analyst says that “Samsung is facing challenges in delivering what Apple wants,” even though they’ve cranked out close to 75 million curved iPhone displays so far.

