Microsoft's sleek Surface Laptop is the flagship for Windows 10 S

The Surface Laptop will lead a new generation of ultraportables.

Windows is taking aim at Chromebooks yet again, but with Windows 10 S, Microsoft’s leading the charge with a Google Chromebook Pixel-like ‘halo’ PC of its own: the 13.5-inch Surface Laptop.

Yes that’s right, laptop. Unlike the convertible Surface Book and Surface Pro, the new Surface Laptop sticks to a traditional clamshell notebook design. One glance confirms it’s a Surface device, though. The laptop’s keyboard features the same Alcantara material used on Microsoft’s $160 Signature Type Cover for the Surface Pro 4, and the same large 3:2 aspect-ratio displays of modern Surface devices. Another similarity: That 3.4-million-pixel display features Microsoft’s PixelSense technology, which gives it full access to Windows 10 S’s wide range of inking and touch capabilities.

Those finger-friendly abilities should prove doubly handy in schools, and that’s the whole point. Much like the original Surfaces highlighted Windows 8, and the gorgeous Surface Studio exists to exalt Windows 10’s inking chops, this new Surface Laptop is Windows 10 S’s paragon. It’s preloaded with a slightly tweaked operating system, which works only with apps from the Windows Store to improve battery life and reduce software headaches.

Traditional desktop apps will work with the Surface Laptop, but only if they’ve been wrapped in a Windows Store package first, like Evernote and Arduino IDE have been. Windows 10 S also allows you to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro if you want to expand beyond the Windows Store to use desktop software. The upgrade’s free until the end of the year, or $50 after that.

The Surface Laptop sticks to the usual Surface swankiness under the hood. It’s powered by Intel’s powerful Core i5 and Core i7 processors, paired with up to a 1TB PCIe SSD directly integrated into the motherboard to improve energy use (and decrease user repairability).

Speaking of battery life, the Surface Laptop boasts up to 14.5 hours of endurance, and it won’t lose any of its charge when it’s not being used. Microsoft’s notebook wakes and sleeps instantly when opened and closed.

“Leave your charger home and go to school, then go to the library, then go home and binge-watch Netflix,” Surface head Panos Panay proudly declared.

So how does it hold up in practice? Panay says that the Surface Laptop is thinner and lighter than any MacBook, 50 percent faster than the MacBook Air, and the Core i5 version is faster than the Core i7 MacBook Pro. (Expect workload caveats to apply to that particular claim.)

Physically, the Surface Laptop weighs a mere 2.76 pounds, with a 14.5mm thickness. The notebook mimes Chromebooks even more with its limited port selection. The left side features a USB port, a mini-DisplayPort, Microsoft’s proprietary Surface charging connector, and a headphone jack, while the right edge lacks any ports—not even an SD card reader.

