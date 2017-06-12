Moto E and Moto E Plus latest rumours – release date, price, features, specs

The popular Moto E range is about to be updated, with a Plus sized model joining the ranks. We take a look at what you can expect from Motorola's newest creations.

Motorola looks set to release two new versions of its popular Moto E smartphone very soon. This time around there will be a larger sized model joining the team, as the Moto E Plus makes its debut.

We've gathered together all of the latest news and rumours about the upcoming handsets, so you'll know which one is for you.

Interested in other cheap smartphones available in the UK? Take a look at the best budget phones of 2017.

When is the Moto E and Moto E Plus release date?

At the moment, there is no firm release date for the Moto E and Moto E Plus. Previous iterations of this range appeared in May and February, so there's not much to derive from those patterns.

Motorola already released the Moto G (5th Generation) in March 2017, so we'd expect the Moto E to follow quite soon.

When more details become available we'll update the article to let you know.

How much will the Moto E and Moto E Plus cost?

Current rumours suggest that the Moto E will be priced at around 150, which translates to somewhere in the region of £130. This sounds about right, with the current Moto E (3rd Gen) available for £99 on the Motorola UK site.

The Moto E Plus will be a little more expensive at 199 or around £175.

These are still rumours at the moment though, and with the current fluctuations in the financial markets it's entirely possible that these prices change before release.

Moto E and Moto E Plus specs & features

There have been a few notable leaks of the features on the new Moto handsets, so we've got a good picture of what to expect when they finally arrive.

@evleaks, someone who has amazing contacts within the industry and manages to scoop most high-profile releases, shared an image on Twitter that confirmed the two models that make up the Moto E range for 2017.

Alongside the traditional 5in model, Motorola is also introducing a 5.5in unit. This will be called the Moto E Plus and come with the same 1280 x 720 resolution display as its smaller sibling.

German site Winfuture.de also released further details of the specs for both handsets.

Internally the two will be very similar with both featuring a 1.3GHz Quad-Core processor made by MediaTek, 2GB of RAM (which is a little low, but understandable on a budget handset), and 16GB of on-board storage. The latter can also be increased in capacity via a microSD slot, so still plenty of room for your music collection.

1 2 Next Page