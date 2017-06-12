Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus latest rumours – release date, design and features

According to the latest reports, Lenovo is planning on releasing premium variants of the hugely popular G-series dubbed the Moto G5s and G5s Plus. While it's still relatively early, days, we round up all the latest rumours regarding the Moto G5s release date, design and features.

When will the Moto G5s and G5s Plus be released?

While the existence of the Moto G5s and Moto G5s Plus were confirmed by a leaked presentation slide, the release date of the two upcoming smartphones is yet to be announced. And, unlike with other smartphones, Lenovo's G5s line is brand new so we can't look at previous launches to predict when the launch is likely to be.

Although with that being said, the 2017 variant of the standard Moto G5 and G5 Plus was only made available in March/April, so we think Lenovo will wait until the second half of the year before releasing the premium variants - the company doesn't want to cannibalise the sales of the hugely popular budget smartphone, after all.

What will the Moto G5s and G5s Plus look like?

So, what should we expect from the Moto G5s and G5s Plus in terms of design? Our first glimpse at the possible design of the upcoming premium smartphone series came in the form of a leak from Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter: Motorola 2017 [via tip].

The notorious leaker shared an image taken from what looks like an internal Lenovo presentation where the company is showcasing a range of smartphones due for release in the near future, each catering to a different audience.

The presentation slide states that the Moto G5s will feature a 5.2in display and a full metal body, again pushing the premium look of the new G5s line. Following the leak, Android Authority published press renders of the upcoming smartphone, giving us a close-up look at the premium all-metal design.

The Moto G5s will apparently be available in three different colours (Grey, Dark Blue and Gold) and features a design reminiscent of the standard Moto G5 on both the front and rear of the device. But what about the larger Moto G5s Plus?

Aside from the stats on the presentation that claim the upcoming Moto G5s Plus will feature a 5.5in display and a dual-camera setup, a render posted by My Smart Price gives us a good idea of what the 5.5in smartphone will look like.

Like the Moto G5s, the 5.5in G5S Plus features a design similar to that of the standard Moto G5 Plus, although with a more premium look and feel (and yes, that includes the same full metal unibody as the standard model) and a few additional extras that we come to in a little more detail below.

