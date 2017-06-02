Should you update to iOS 10 on your iPhone or iPad?

Assuming that your device is new enough to make the upgrade, is it a good idea to update iOS on your iPhone or iPad and install iOS 10?

In the pro category, a new version of iOS will bring a bunch of new features.

iOS 10's new features

Alongside general performance enhancements and security updates, iOS brings with it a number of cool features. These include a completely overhauled Messages app, refinements to Apple Music, Apple Maps, the introduction of Memories to the Photo app, and some other nips and tucks across the system.

Check out iOS 10 vs iOS 9 for a direct comparison between iOS 10 and its predecessor.

The iOS 10.3 update added a few more features to the table:

Find My iPhone features for AirPods

Wider third-part Siri support (checking bills in payment apps, scheduling journeys in ride-booking apps, IPL cricket scores and more)

Updated CarPlay interface

Various other tweaks and bug fixes

You can keep up with the iOS version history here.

Will updating iOS slow down my device?

Are there any reasons why you wouldn't upgrade to iOS 10? Is there any danger it will make performance worse?

First of all, bear in mind that upgrading iOS tends to be essentially a one-way journey. It's always extremely hard (if not impossible) to go back to the previous version afterwards, so be sure you want to do this before starting the upgrade process.

So you'll probably be stuck with the new OS if you update. But are there any actual down sides in the way iOS 9 will work?

Partly this depends on whether you're interested in the new features provided by iOS 10, and you can read more about those in our iOS 10 review. But it also depends on which device you've got. We'll divide this section of the article into three: those who have old iPhones and iPads that only just make it on to the list of compatible devices; those with relatively recent iPhones and iPads; and those with a brand-new iPhone or iPad.

Older devices: iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPad 4, iPad mini 2

The main thing to worry about here is speed.

While Apple always works on streamlining iOS and making sure it runs smoothly, it has to be said that recent updates have slowed down iPhones and iPads near the older end of the list of compatible devices. iPhone 4s owners were not impressed when iOS 8 noticeably slowed down a lot of their devices, for example, and while this appeared to be a less common problem with iOS 9, we'd still advise caution.

