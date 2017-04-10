U.S. businesses jump on trend to buy unlocked smartphones

Unlocked sales are growing exponentially; total costs can be reduced 20 percent or more.



Cost-conscious businesses are increasingly buying unlocked smartphones for their workers, instead of more expensive smartphones with two-year service plans that are locked to a certain wireless U.S. carrier.

"Unlocked makes more sense," said Craig Riegelhaupt, direct of product marketing for mobile at Tangoe, an IT and telecom expense management software and services vendor that functions as a consultant to thousands of large businesses.

There's a "definite" trend among Tangoe customers toward buying unlocked smartphones, as more procurement officers and managers for lines of business vie to reduce costs, he added. "They are always cost-conscious."

Buying unlocked phones means a business can "easily save 10% to 20%," over buying locked phones that commit a business to a two-year contract, Riegelhaupt added.

Unlike consumer sales -- where two-year contracts have widely been eliminated by carriers -- enterprise customers still encounter service contracts tied to phone purchases with carriers. An expensive flagship phone like a Galaxy S8 or iPhone 7 could sell for only $200 to $300 with a requirement to commit to two years of service that can run to thousands of dollars, he said.

Tangoe's customer data has shown the average total cost of ownership (TCO) for a locked phone used by a worker is $3,800. Based on Tango's estimate that an unlocked phone without a contract could save 20%, the TCO would be reduced to $3,040.

Many high-end flagship smartphones sell unlocked for $700 to $850. The savings by going unlocked is accrued through more flexible and cheaper data plans rather than a fixed two-year service contract.

Unlike in other countries, consumers and businesses in the U.S. have for years primarily bought their smartphones through various wireless carriers, the biggest being Verizon and AT&T. That trend is changing and carriers are increasingly trying to get out of the business of selling phones, hoping to concentrate on selling wireless service, analysts said.

Tangoe already offers unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy S7 and recent iPhone models to its enterprise customers. Samsung is expected to offer its latest Galaxy S8 and S8+ as well through Tangoe's Mobility-as-a-Service portal.

With that service, a large company can tell its workers to pick a phone from a prescribed list that includes unlocked phones. If the phone is unlocked, an enterprise can reap savings by buying a large bucket of data from any of several carriers that is then used by many workers, with its data costs well below what it would pay for two-year plans with locked phones, Riegelhaupt said.

Riegelhaupt also said some employees on a two-year contract might continue using the same phone for three years or so. By doing so, the company would pay an even larger TCO for monthly service charges past the first two years.

