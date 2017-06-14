Use your TV as a computer monitor: Everything you need to know

A couple of months ago, I took a good, hard look at my dual-screen setup and thought---Hmm. Maybe I should get another monitor. A bigger monitor. Then, after an hour or two of researching 27-inch monitors online, I walked into my living room and was struck with a brilliant idea: Maybe, instead of purchasing an entirely new monitor, I should just move my 32-inch HDTV into my office and call it a day.

Bigger is better, you know, and this way I wouldn't have to drop a couple hundred bucks on a new piece of equipment. But just because HDTVs look a heck of a lot like computer monitors doesn't necessarily mean they can replace computer monitors. Or does it? Here's what you need to know if you're thinking about sticking an HDTV on your desk.

Will it even work?

The short answer: Yes, although you may need a special cable depending on what type of input/output ports you're working with.

All modern HDTVs have HDMI inputs--some older HDTVs have DVI inputs instead--and some have VGA inputs for "PC use." If your graphics card has an HDMI output, you're good to go: Just use an HDMI cable to connect your PC to your HDTV. If your graphics card only has DVI outputs, I suggest snagging a cheap HDMI-to-DVI cable and plugging it into your HDTV's HDMI input. Although some HDTVs (and some graphics cards) have VGA inputs/outputs, this is not the ideal choice--it's an analog signal that will give you a far fuzzier, lower-resolution image than an HDMI or DVI signal.

If you're setting up your HDTV as a second or third monitor, you may need to use your PC's DisplayPort output, in which case you can purchase a DisplayPort to HDMI converter and plug into your HDTV's HDMI input. The main difference between HDMI and other digital signals is that HDMI carries sound as well as video--if you use DVI or VGA, you'll need to connect your PC's sound to the HDTV (or to external speakers) separately. (DisplayPort also carries audio signals.)

Before you start using your HDTV as a monitor, you need to figure out whether your graphics card/integrated graphics is capable of outputting at the resolution of the HDTV. To do this, you'll first need to find the resolution of the HDTV by consulting the manufacturer's manual. Be aware that some HDTVs have non-standard resolutions. Then, find your graphics card's maximum resolution by going to Control Panel > Display > Change display settings > Advanced settings > List All Modes. Find the resolution that matches your HDTV and select it.

Will it look good?

