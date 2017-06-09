watchOS 4 FAQ: Everything we know about the Siri face, fitness features, and Music app

Learn all about the upcoming watchOS 4, including its release date, top features, and biggest changes.

The Apple Watch might still feel like a new product, but its already on the fourth version of watchOS. And each one has brought some pretty major changes. Version 2 brought nightstand mode and third-party complications, and version 3 introduced the dock, a new Breathe app, and better overall navigation.

However, watchOS 4, unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference keynote in San Jose Monday, is more of a maintenance release than a full new version. Still, it brings some cool new ways to interact with our favorite apps and add a little fun to the screen we see the most. Here’s everything we know so far about watchOS 4, including a few new features that we can’t wait to try.

What Apple Watches will it run on?

Apple Watch is a new enough product so no models are excluded from the new version. Whether you own one of the originals, or a Series 1 or a Series 2 watch, you’ll be able to install watchOS 4 when it arrives.

When will it be available?

Apple will release watchOS in the fall, most likely on the same day as it releases iOS 11 for download.

Can I test the watchOS 4 public beta?

Unlike iOS and OS X, Apple hasn’t previously offered a public beta program for watchOS. It’s possible that changes this year, but we have no reason to think it will. So to try it out before the masses you’ll need to sign up for a developer program membership for $99 a year. However, if you do decide to go that route, keep in mind that Apple doesn’t allow you to downgrade to an earlier watchOS version without taking it into an Apple Store for repair.

Has the navigation changed?

A little. The Dock that holds your apps your apps now scrolls vertically rather than horizontally, making better use of the Digital Crown. You can also choose to ditch the honeycomb home screen with a new list view that will simply display a vertical list of your installed apps.

What’s the Siri face?

The biggest change to watchOS 4 is the addition of a few new faces, most notably a Siri face. Built for people who crave a steady stream of information on their wrists, the Siri face will automatically display the most relevant info based on the time, your location, and your routine. For example, if you usually drive to work at 8 am, it will display the traffic, or if you use Homekit to shut your lights at night, that button will appear at bedtime. Additionally, you can rotate the crown to cycle through the various cards. Whenever you raise your wrist, the face will dynamically update with the latest bit of relevant info, and if you need to know something that isn’t displayed, you can also tap the new Siri complication to ask a question.

