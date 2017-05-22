Goodbye cable; hello gigabit broadband

Our consumer blogger finally cuts the cord and installs ultra-fast broadband. Here’s what he learned.

I’m finally getting to practice what I’ve been preaching: I cut the cord on pay TV this month and signed up for ultra-fast, fiber-based broadband. Having much faster access to the Internet isn’t a benefit I need to explain, of course, and who doesn’t want to tell their cable provider to buzz off. But the two big changes to my digital life have taught me a few lessons that weren’t nearly so obvious.

I’ve learned that I can take advantage of faster speeds to work more securely and getting rid of always-on cable has freed up a lot of time. Ditching pay TV, though, isn’t saving me all that much money, and I’ve learned that not every device in your home is capable of handling speeds approaching what has become the holy grail of broadband: downloads of 1Gbps.

Let’s start with upload speeds. Unless you’re in the habit of moving big photo or other media files, chances are you hardly notice how fast your data moves in the opposite direction.

So what does a faster upload speed have to do with security? The benefit is indirect, but it’s tangible. Many consumers are savvy enough to back up to an external drive, but hesitate to use the cloud because moving massive collections of photos, music and what not is really slow. The last time I backed up my photo collection to Google drive it took all night – and then some.

But the WannaCry attack got me really worried about being hit with ransomware, so I used my new broadband connection to back up thousands of files generated by my work -- and it took less than an hour. If my PC and attached external drive are crippled by malware, I can now access those files with another device.

Although my service is billed as “gigabit fiber” I’m not getting that speed. Mind you, I’m not complaining. With downloads north of 300 Mbps and uploads of better than 100 Mpbs I have all the speed I need. Still, what the deal here?

As a general rule, the fine print in every ISP’s contract or advertised offer has the phrase “up to.” That’s a bit of a weasel wording that means the connection you’re paying for is capable of delivering that speed – but there’s no guarantee that you’ll get it. And generally you won’t.

In my case, I’m connecting to my ISP's router by WiFi. Ethernet connections are significantly faster, but my PC, like most these days, doesn’t have an Ethernet port. I could buy a USB-to-Ethernet dongle and speed up everything. If someone else in the house were sharing the connection and using a lot of bandwidth I’d probably do that, but for now, there’s no reason to bother.

