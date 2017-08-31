How to set up Google Home

If you’ve just bought a Google Home, we’ll show you how to get it set up and working in minutes.

If you've just factory reset a Google Home, or recently bought or received one, here's how to get it set up within minutes.

1. Unpack the Google Home and plug it in. It will take a few seconds to start up.

2. Download and install the free Google Home app from the Play Store. (If you're using an iPhone the steps should be the same, but you'll obviously need to look in the App Store instead.)

3. Don't be fooled by the name: the Google Home app is not restricted to the Google Home, since it is also used for setting up Google devices such as the Chromecast. It's possible you've already used or are using the Home app, but if it's the first time you've run it you'll need to accept the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy and turn on Location Permissions for setup - just follow the prompts. Depending on which version of Android you're running you may get a pop-up message from Home requesting access to your device's location - click Allow.

4. If you've not used the Google Home app before it will immediately begin looking for devices and find the new Google Home device. If you have used the app before and it doesn't automatically detect the Google Home, tap the devices icon in the top right corner.

5. The setup process will temporarily connect the phone or tablet you are using for setup to a Wi-Fi hotspot on the Google Home. When the two are successfully connected you'll hear a sound. When you hear this click 'I heard it'. If you don't hear the sound click 'Try again'.

6. The app will ask you to specify in which room of the house your device will be kept. This is of importance if you later decide to buy additional Google Home units and want to configure a multi-room setup. Select a room and tap Continue.

7. Now you'll need to connect the Google Home to your home Wi-Fi network. Choose it from the list, enter your password and tap Continue. Tap Continue again when it confirms Google Home is connected to your Wi-Fi network.

8. Next you need to connect your Google account to the Google Assistant, which you can do by tapping Sign in. If you have several Google accounts on your device you'll need to select which you want to use, then tap 'Continue as [your name]'.

9. You'll be prompted to allow Google Home to turn on a couple of account activity settings on your device - 'Web & App Activity' and 'Device Information'. Tap 'Yes, I'm in'. On the next screen, tap Continue. Google Home will then ask whether you want to enable personal results, which allows anyone in speaking range to access that information on your account. (You can set up multiple accounts later.) Tap Allow.

