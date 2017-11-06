The Untapped Value of Increasing Your Network Visibility

By analysing network traffic patterns and volume, enterprises can engage customers better, from improving application to adjusting bandwidth availability during peak engagement periods.

This article is sponsored by NTT Communications

As modern enterprises seek to transform their digital platforms, many face the dilemma of grappling with the different technology systems within their company. Individually, these systems may have met a specific business need at one time, but collectively, systems which do not work together cohesively ultimately complicate network visibility.

Having a clear, comprehensive picture of the entire network is a crucial element in extracting all the data within it, and if you are not getting full access to the wealth of information contained in such data, you are wasting a valuable resource.

By analysing network traffic patterns and volume, enterprises can engage customers better, from improving application to adjusting bandwidth availability during peak engagement periods.

When it comes to system management, network data analysis helps enterprises ensure high quality application execution by analysing and correlating data from routers, switches and other devices in the network. This can not only help to resolve current issues quickly and can also anticipate future problem areas before they impact network performance. Network visibility is also the cornerstone of your security infrastructure, after all, you cannot secure what you can't see.

Increasing Your Network Visibility becomes paramount

As applications move to the cloud and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) becomes more prevalent, the new challenges faced by CIOs include:

Shadows applications have become a source of concern in most enterprise.

Security is no longer something that can be addressed within the perimeter of the private corporate network.

Application performance cannot be fully predicted or controlled.

In order to ensure a high end-user experience, CIOs will have to deploy a network capable to quickly adjust to constantly changing requirement. But without the ability to visualize what is actually and in real-time happening on the network, such capabilities lose most of their potential and values.

In this environment, CIOs are increasingly turning to software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) architecture. As a result of this trend, the research company International Data Corporation (IDC) predicts that the SD-WAN industry, worth USD 225 million in 2015, is expected to grow to become a USD 6 billion industry by 2020.

A SD-WAN platform supports multiple connection types, including broadband and multiprotocol label switching (MPLS), and provides a simple interface for managing networks. Instead of replacing traditional WAN technologies, SD-WAN builds a centrally-managed software layer over the network. This gives enterprises better visibility and control while optimising the use of their existing network infrastructure, thus improving cost-effectiveness.

Leveraging Real-time Network Analytics

Recognising the disruptive quality of the SD-WAN overlay technology, NTT Communications (NTT Com) has worked to improve its benefits by adding a real-time streaming network analytics feature to its SD-WAN platform. Based on NTT Com's developed application visibility reporting and analytics tool, this pioneering feature transforms enterprise networks by enabling real-time applications utilization and performance reporting, leading to faster problems resolution.

1 2 3 4 Next Page