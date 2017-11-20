Top security software, 2017: How cutting-edge products fare against the latest threats

We go hands-on with some of the most innovative, useful and, arguably, best security tools from today's most important cybersecurity technology categories.

Threats are constantly evolving and, just like everything else, tend to follow certain trends. Whenever a new type of threat is especially successful or profitable, many others of the same type will inevitably follow. The best defenses need to mirror those trends so users get the most robust protection against the newest wave of threats. Along those lines, Gartner has identified the most important categories in cybersecurity technology for the immediate future.

We wanted to dive into the newest cybersecurity products and services from those hot categories that Gartner identified, reviewing some of the most innovative and useful from each group. Our goal is to discover how cutting-edge cybersecurity software fares against the latest threats, hopefully helping you to make good technology purchasing decisions.

Each product reviewed here was tested in a local testbed or, depending on the product or service, within a production environment provided by the vendor. Where appropriate, each was pitted against the most dangerous threats out there today as we unleashed the motley crew from our ever-expanding malware zoo.

With each review, listed in alphabetical order, we will endeavor to show how these new and trending cybersecurity tools work, where they fit into a security architecture, and how they defend against the latest types of threats and attacks.

Acalvio ShadowPlex

Category: Deception

Deception is an emerging field, and some of the drawbacks preventing easy, useful deployments are still being worked out. Acalvio ShadowPlex addresses some of those problems, offering clients unlimited deception assets without constant overhead or maintenance. And then those same, façade-like deception points can instantly spring to life when needed, unmasking attackers, keeping them engaged, recording valuable threat intelligence and then acting alone or with a SIEM like Splunk to eliminate them from a protected network. Read more...

Attivo

Category: Deception

Attivo addresses the one main weakness of most deception technology, having to rely on other programs to respond to an attack once revealed by the deception network. The Attivo platform offers quick response capabilities and the ability to interact with third-party programs for additional backup, configured using an intuitive drag and drop interface that requires very little training. After that, things like internal sandboxing and phishing e-mail protection are just icing on the cake of an already very impressive product. Read more...

Bay Dynamics Risk Fabric

Category: Vulnerability management

Many vulnerability management programs will direct IT teams to the critical threat on the non-critical asset, and place another vulnerability that could potentially cripple your organization thousands of places down on the priority scale. It’s not the program’s fault. It just doesn’t know context. That is one of the major problems in the vulnerability management space that the Bay Dynamics Risk Fabric program is designed to solve. By adding real context to raw scan results, IT teams are given a much better picture of the true risks hiding within their networks, including the potential costs if those problems are not fixed quickly. Read the full review...

1 2 3 4 Next Page